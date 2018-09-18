Dabholkar case: CBI court extends Kalaskar’s judicial custody till Sept 29

Today in New Delhi, India
pune Updated: Sep 18, 2018 16:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Kalaskar (in black hood) was produced before the court on Monday.(HT FILE PHOTO)

A local court in Pune has remanded Sharad Kalaskar, one of the alleged shooter in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case, to judicial custody till September 29.

Kalaskar was produced before the court on Monday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team amidst tight security in Shivajinagar. The court remanded him in judicial custody on grounds that his inquiry in the case was complete.

Meanwhile, the CBI told the court on Saturday that two more persons were already present on the spot before Sachin Andure and Kalaskar reached the place to kill Dabholkar. The duo showed them who was Dabholkar after which Andure and Kalaskar carried out the killing. The CBI stated that Vaibha Raut, another accused in the case, and Kalaskar had destroyed four pistols on July 23 this year. The duo broke the pistol into pieces and threw it into the sea at Kalwa bridge in Bhayandar in Mumbai.

