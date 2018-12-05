Install CCTV to monitor roads leading to Perne village, says Ambedkar in light of upcoming Bhima Koregaon anniversary

After Prakash Ambedkar’s Bharipa Bahujan Samaj Party, his cousin, Anandraj Ambedkar who heads Republican Vidyarthi Sena, has announced plans to hold a commemorative gathering at the victory monument at Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

He has urged the district administration to provide adequate security to the Dalit community, on the backdrop of the violence witnessed last year.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Ambedkar said he had approached the district administration on September 21 urging that an all-party meeting be convened to ensure that last year’s violence was not repeated.

“By now, the district administration should have conducted three to four meetings on Bhima Koregaon, keeping in mind last year’s violence. That, however, has not happened,” he said expressing disappointment with the administration.

He urged that the administration should call an all-party meeting to maintain law and order in the village and also take precautionary measures by installing ample number of CCTV cameras covering prominent roads leading to the village.

Ambedkar announced plans to conduct a special programme on January 1 at the victory monument at Perne village, erected by the British in the memory of the soldiers who died or were injured in the battle against Peshwas on January 1, 1818. On that day, the Republican Vidyarthi Sena will remember the victims of the rioting last year and review the action taken by the police against the miscreants responsible for the riots.

Last year, the bicentenary celebrations observed by the Dalits at Bhima Koregaon were marred by large scale violence and clashes between Dalits and Marathas leading to the death of a youth.

