Home / Pune News / Dams full but demand for tankers on the rise in Pune

Dams full but demand for tankers on the rise in Pune

The city has received adequate rainfall and there is enough storage in the Khadakwasla reservoir

pune Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:04 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
PMC official said on anonymity that it is accepted that the tanker use is increasing during the summer but despite having a rainy season
(HT PHOTO)
         

Despite Pune getting enough rain for the last three years, the number of tankers are on the rise in the city after every monsoon.

The city has received adequate rainfall and there is enough storage in the Khadakwasla reservoir.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “I need to check the exact number of tankers but the reason behind the increasing number of tankers is mainly population. Mainly the population in those areas in which the city is getting water supply with low pressure.”

One of the officers on the condition of anonymity said that mainly tankers are increased in areas like Kondhwa, Nagar road, Dhayari.

These areas are getting less water, but tankers have also increased in city areas which is a little shocking. The officer said the main reason for this year might be due to lockdown. The entire population stayed home. Due to hygiene reasons, there might be an increase in water usage in residential areas.

PMC official said on anonymity that it is accepted that the tanker use is increasing during the summer but despite having a rainy season, the tankers are increasing in the city which points out that the city needs to execute an equal water scheme 24x7 with speed.

Another PMC official from the water department said, “Earlier there were allegations of PMC and builders being hand in glove and using potable water for construction activity. But this year, due to lockdown, there was no construction activity.”

