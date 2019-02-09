Defence best form of attack for Dalit entrepreneurs in Maoist-infested areas says Milind Kamble founder of DICCI in Pune

Business with, and through, the defence ministry of India is emerging as a major market definer for the Dalit Indian chamber of commerce, industries and agriculture (DICCI).

This was revealed at a DICCI seminar held on Friday at Lemon Tree Premier hotel, Connaught road. Ajay Kumar, secretary, department of Defence production was present at the seminar and speaking at the event DICCI founder-chairman Milind Kamble said, “SC/ST entrepreneurs are benefiting from the open access policy of the defence department . We want to promote entrepreneurship in the community and make policies for their economic empowerment.”

He then revealed the work in Maoist-infested areas like Gadchiroli Dantewada, Sukma and Bastar (in Chhattisgarh). “We are trying to create tribal entrepreneurs. DICCI has taken on the challenge of making SC/ST youth entrepreneurs in Gadchiroli through our ‘make in Gadchiroli ’ initiative. DICCI will transform SC /ST youth into successful entreprenuers which amounts to a surgical strike on Naxalism,” he said, referencing the surgical strikes the Indian defence forces conducted in Uri, Pakistan last year.

“We want mainstreaming of the Dalit community through economic empowerment ,” he said.

Lauding the efforts taken by DICCI for creating a robust ecosystem for SC/ST Kumar added, “DICCI is a shining example of entrepreneurial culture as the capabilities of DICCI mentored entrepreneurs is commendable and far advanced, achieved through their sheer struggle to reach this position.”

Kumar further said that there was a world of opportunity before Dalit entrepreneurs to make it big in defence and aerospace domains.“Local entrepreneurs must be involved. You have the capability to deliver the defence requirement and collaborative approach which is the need of the hour. Defence Public Sector Undertakings alone buy products worth Rs 25,000 crores from Ministry of Micro,Small and Medium (MSME) industries ,” he said.

Co-ordinator Santosh Kamble, President, DICCI, Mumbai compered the programme. The programme began with garlanding of the portrait of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The welcome speech was given by DICCI West India Nishchay Shelke. The vote of thanks was proposed by President-Anil Howale , President , Heavy Industries Council ,DICCI. Also present was DICCI Maharashtra President Avinash Jagtap.

One time vendor registration for public sector undertakings

Defence secretary Kumar highlighted the department’s hassle-free documentation and ease of business for vendors. Kumar said, “One time vendor registration will be valid for all Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and vendors need not register again. Besides, those facing grievances can get in touch with the department through the official email present on the department’s portal.”

He added that a practice of third party inspection of vendor products will be carried out by qualified, experienced and expertise holding agencies as part of modernisation programme of defence production department.

Defence exports hike up to Rs 10,000 crore

Defence product exports from India witnessed a substantial growth at Rs10,000 crore from Rs1,500 crore for the current financial year and most of it through industry said Ajay Kumar, secretary, department of defence production.

“The defence exports have gone up from Rs1,500 crore to Rs10,000 crore this year. We need continuous growth in this strength. This is our effort with all stakeholders to increase the industry participation and make use of this big opportunity in defence and aerospace domains, ” Kumar said while addressing a gathering of over 300 Dalit entrepreneurs during an ‘ Awareness program for SC-ST entrepreneurs and Buyer-Seller meet ’ at Lemon Tree Premier hotel on Friday.

All you need to know about DICCI

Pune-based Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) was established in 2005 by businessman Milind Kamble, a civil engineer by profession. While Kamble is currently the Chairman, the organisation has grown with the help of 18 branches across India and seven branches worldwide. DICCI’s membership base is rapidly expanding as more Dalit entrepreneurs become aware of its activities and what it can offer them. Currently there are 20,000 members attached to DICCI. The activities of its members are quite diversified ranging from manufacturing (sectors such as chemicals, agricultural products, frozen foods, plastics, textiles, pest control, metals and metallurgy, marine engineering, solar energy, sugar refining), construction and services (health care, hospitality industries, education and international trade).

