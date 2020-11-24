Delhi-based engineer found dead in Pune hotel

pune

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 21:08 IST

A 29-year-old engineer from Delhi was found dead in a hotel in Pune on Sunday.

The engineer, who worked with a private company in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is suspected to have died by suicide, according to the police. He is survived by his parents and a wife in her third trimester of pregnancy, according to the police.

“We found a note in his hotel room. It was written in Hindi inside a notebook. It was pretty vague and mentioned some trouble that he had run into in life. There is no way of telling if it was work-related or personal,” said police inspector (crime) V Goud of the Shivajinagar police station.

He was reported missing by his family in Delhi while his body was found in a hotel located at Model Colony in Shivajinagar, Pune. The family had even lodged a missing complaint in Delhi on October 30. The police are verifying whether he had any connection with Pune as he worked and had a family in Delhi.

His family members arrived in Pune on Monday and took custody of the body after a post-mortem was conducted. The techie, according to Gaud, had recorded a message for his wife.

His death was recorded in an accidental death report at Shivajinagar police station. Police sub-inspector PA Muthnale of Shivajinagar police station is investigating the case.