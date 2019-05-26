Design Dekko curates space for design minds to connect in Pune

On Sunday, Design Dekko, a platform for brands, will present a curated programme of masterclasses and engaging sessions by leading industry players throughout the day.

The sessions are based on the theme — Technology shaping future-ready living spaces. The master classes will span across home décor tips, building smart and secure homes and co-creating home interiors.

Sujit Patil, vice-president and head, corporate brand and communications, Godrej Industries stated that the initiative — Connections by Design Dekko — led by Godrej group aimed at bringing together the collective wisdom from leaders of the design space. Patil said, “Connections by Design Dekko aims to cross-pollinate ideas and collectively raise the bar of the industry. It will celebrate spaces and minds who shape it. It will enable the community to connect, engage, showcase and build strong connections with professionals in the design space. Connections by Design Dekko is a series of pop-up events that drives the on-ground presence for the platform.”

The programme has been curated as a series of masterclasses, design talks along with experience zones, free consultations from interior designers, and technology tips about the making of smart homes, among others. The workshop will function in two phases; the first part will be open for all, while the second is exclusively created for Pune’s architecture, interiors and design professionals and students.

Patil said, “In the first part, we have Kalpak Shah of Studio Course doing a masterclass on home styling and décor followed by expert’s sessions on easy home style hacks. For the second half, there will be expert sessions by the top architects and interior designers like Madhav Raman, Nishita Kamdar, Richa Bahl and Sarah Sham. We have a stand-up performance in the evening by popular stand-up comic Papa CJ. There will also be talks by Ketaki Pimpalkhare (painter) and Yash Soni (micro sculptor) who use art to express themselves.”

On how it will benefit artists and students from the industry, he said that it will serve as a platform where aspirants and students will come face-to-face with professionals from the same community for exchange of ideas and hands-on learning.

“Mentoring is very important for young architects and this is where Design Dekko will come handy. It is all about instilling values in budding practitioners,” Patil said.

Sarah Sham, interior designer, said, “I think Design Dekko is a fantastic initiative for a city like Pune where there are so many new homes being built and so many home-owners looking for something new and exciting. It’s a good opportunity to meet designers and for designers to interact with people. It is definitely going to be a positive thing. I think it’s nice to come to an event where you get a chance to hear all kinds of different perspectives on home building because there is no right answer. It’s just what works for you and your project and being in this space where you can have open discussions with multiple designers who all do completely different types of projects. The event is going to be beneficial to designers as it will open our minds and also for the consumers as it will open their ideas to thoughts that they would not have previously considered.”

Masterclasses

2pm-3pm: Home styling tips and tricks by Architect Kalpak Shah, Studio Course

3pm-4pm: Hacks to build a smart and secure home

12pm-5pm: Speed dating with U&Us

12pm-5pm: Interactive zone by Godrej Security Solutions

12pm-5pm: Easy beginnings’ by Godrej Properties

Box 3: Where: Godrej Infinity; Survey no: 9 to 14, Near Renuka Mata mandir, Keshavnagar

When: May 26, 12 noon – 5pm

What is Design Dekko?

Launched in February this year at Godrej Headquarters in Mumbai, Design Dekko has online as well as offline presence through a series of pop-ups. The event happening in Pune is the first ever pop-up of Design Dekko and has been branded as ‘Connections’.

