Home / Pune News / Despite the ban, nylon manja continues to exist in Pune markets

Despite the ban, nylon manja continues to exist in Pune markets

In 2017, NGT banned the production, storage, sale, and use of nylon or synthetic threads popularly known as “Chinese Manja” across India

pune Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:36 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
On a visit to Ravivar peth, HT reporter spotted buyers openly asking for the banned “nylon manja.”
On a visit to Ravivar peth, HT reporter spotted buyers openly asking for the banned “nylon manja.” (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
         

Despite a ban on nylon Manja, few sellers continue to sell it before the festival of Makar Sankranti.

Traditional shop owners strictly avoid selling the banned kite-flying component, however, don’t deny its availability in the market.

Kite shops at Raviwar peth are in full swing for business with the Sankranti festival fast approaching, most shops have put up the board which says “No Chinese Manja.”

“At Raviwar peth in well-known shops you will not find the nylon Manja as it is banned but at small shops, sellers come from Ahmednagar, Aurangabad to sell the nylon Manja. You will not find them openly selling it,” said Sayyed Muzzafar, owner of Kazi Patang depot, Raviwar peth.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned the production, storage, sale, and use of nylon or synthetic threads popularly known as “Chinese Manja” across India but excluded the cotton threads coated with glass popularly known as “Bareilly ka Manja.”

“The cotton thread is loose so in order to tighten and sharpen it up, a glass material called “saras” is used. These strings are not banned,” added Muzzafar.

The shop owners confirmed that before the ban, nylon Manja was openly available in the market.

Arvind Salvi, bird rescue activist from Katraj snake park said,

“Due to the nylon Manja, birds face severe injuries. Every year the civic body and police claim to take action on people who sell nylon Manja but it’s not to be seen and the sale of nylon Manja continues.”

On a visit to Ravivar peth, HT reporter spotted buyers openly asking for the banned “nylon Manja.”

“Every day five to 10 customers come to ask for nylon Manja, we have placed a board reading “nylon Manja not available” still, people ask for it and we don’t entertainment them much,” said Saadat Bagwan, who works at Bagwan Patang shop.

Since the last three to four days, the rush of people buying kites has increased.

“Kids love to fly kite so I am purchasing kites and strings like every year. There is no impact of Covid-19 on Makar Sankranti,” said Meena Rathi who runs a kite shop at Warje.

