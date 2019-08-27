Detailed project report for ₹4,500cr civil court-Hadapsar metro corridor submitted to PMRDA

pune

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:57 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday submitted a detailed project report to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for the metro corridor between civil court (Shivajinagar) and Hadapsar.

According to officials, the route will be elevated and the project cost is ₹4,500 crore. The report will be submitted to the state and central government for approval.

The route between civil court (Shivajinagar) to Hadapsar would also get executed on the PPP (Public Private Partnership) model, said PMRDA officials.

The total length of the metro route is 16km and it would have 15 metro stations.

The metro stations will be at civil court (Shivajinagar), railway colony, collector office, MG road, Fashion street, Mama Devi chowk, Race Course, Kalubai chowk, Wanowrie, Hadapsar Phata, Hadapsar bus depot, Gliding centre and Sulabh garden.

PMRDA is also erecting a metro corridor between Hinjewadi and civil court which will also be elevated. The work of this corridor has already begun.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 20:57 IST