DIAT develops medical bed isolation system to combat Covid-19

This is a low cost, reusable solution to maintain proper isolation of Covid-19 patients by creating suction /negative pressure near exhale, and further filtering and disinfecting the aerosol.

pune Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:03 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Pune
Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune has developed ‘Aashray’, the medical bed isolation system to combat Covid-19 by minimizing the spread of the disease, PRO Defence, Pune said.

Bed Isolation System envelopes are made up of specialized material and manufacturing process with transparent and translucent 7.5(l) x7(w) x6.5(h) ft3 size supported on medical grade materials structure. The product is modular and portable in design and can be suitable for different requirements such as institutional, hospitals and home/ individual quarantine.

The envelope is reusable as it is antibacterial-antifungal and can be sanitized.

Each envelope is capable of housing one set of bed, table and chair along with some walking space. The width of the envelope can be adjusted as per the availability of space. The envelope is opaque up to 3 ft from bottom to maintain the privacy of the patient.

