Disabled MCom veggie vendor is PhD in taking life on with a smile, and winning

Pune Life is about living to the fullest, but helping those in need,” is Suryakanth Mohan Ghogre’s view on life. He is 50-years-old. A polio survivor. A post graduate in Commerce. A vegetable vendor for the last 20 years.

Ghogre’s life unfolded in that order. He was born withpoliomyelitis, or infantile paralysis, an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus, due to which he lost the use of his hands and legs.

It did not stop him from living life to the fullest.

“I finished my education at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in 1996, a time when computers had just entered the markets. So, after I graduated, every time I would go in search of a job, the employment officer would refuse stating that my handicap would bar me from using the computer, an absolute requirement by that time. I feel that it was unfair and illogical because my qualification had made eligible for clerical jobs, which included account keeping and audit. The limitations in the minds of people limited my life,” is how Ghogre views it today.

He may have been rejected from one job after another, but Ghogre met the challenge by choosing to sell vegetables to make ends meet.

Selling vegetables at a market near Vishranthwadi, Alandi road, Ghogre married, raised a family with his wife Sushila Ghogre, who is also differently-abled, and educated both his sons.

His wife was born with a disability as well, which he is not comfortable talking about, but he does smile as he recalls how he fell in love and without any job, stepped up to her parents to seek permission their to marry her. “I did not have a job, but I promised them that I would never let her be unhappy, even for a day. I have not let that promise down,” he says.

With one son in junior college and the other preparing for Class 10, Ghogre refers to himself as a proud father.“I want to give my sons all that I couldn't get or do. They deserve it,” he says. Both his sons do not suffer any disability.

Eighteen-year-old Suyog Ghogre says, “My father is my inspiration and it is truly an honour to be born his son. Everyday I see this man wearing a smile and going to the bazaar, in the scorching heat, working hard just for us. It is the biggest driving force for me. I want to be the best version of myself and fulfil his dreams.”

Fourteen-year-old Sujan Ghogre adds, “Despite our humble earning, I have seen my father reach out to those in need and help them with whatever we have. And while doing so, he never sacrificed our education or basic necessities. He is the greatest father I could ever have.”

“The fact is, I never felt my handicap a limitation, despite the public mindset. At the end of the day, the country is infested with money and influence. I had none and in my hour of need, I did not get any social or political help, but I do my best to overcome it,” Ghogre says.

With an earning of Rs 9,000 a month from the vegetable shop, Ghogre still claims a blissful life.“Comfort can be bought through money, happiness is priceless and with my family I have got that. Somewhere the yearning to do what I deserve to do still lurks and so I try to do my best to provide for others what they deserve,” says Ghogre. In his spare time Ghogre teaches school children near his house in a Vishranthwadi slum and is also been involved in social activities to uplift the community there.