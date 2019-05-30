District ranking table tennis: Top seed Vartikar cruises into semis with a win over Achrekar

The tournament top seed and Pune number one Pritha Vartikar lived up to her billing in the sub-junior (under-15) girls category as she toppled Prutha Achrekar, the eight seed, by an 11-1, 11-6, 11-5 scoreline in the quarter-finals on day two of Sharada district ranking table tennis tournament 2019 at the Sharada Sports Centre in Karve Nagar on Wednesday.

Having recently moved up an age group, Vartikar still managed to hold on to her ranking due to her prolific performances in recent tournaments. She carried her form going into this tournament and is yet to drop a game in the sub-junior category.

Winning the first game by a staggering 11-1 scoreline, the top seed set the tone for the remaining two games of the match. Knowing she had another game in a higher category later on in the evening, she paced out her game and saw off the remaining two games 11-6 and 11-5 to seal a spot in the semi-finals.

First Published: May 30, 2019 16:43 IST