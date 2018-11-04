Diwali Pahat: Pune artistes to pay tribute to Ga Di Madgulkar, Bapuji, Pu La Deshpande

The tradition of Diwali Pahat (early morning events held during Diwali festive season) dates backs to 20 years, where the entire family can have a cultural get together and also, give a platform to new artistes to showcase their prowess in form of songs. This year there are more than 150 Diwali Pahat’s being held in city which will kick-start from November 4 to November 9.

Satish Desai of Tridal (Punyabhushan foundation), which has been organising Diwali Pahat since 1993 said, “These pahats began with the idea to promote celebrating togetherness through cultural programmes, song and dance. This year is, in fact, a perfect year to celebrate all nuances of culture with a tribute to three stalwarts of literary field namely Ga Di Madgulkar, Sudhir Phadke fondly called as Bapuji and Pu La Deshpande thus giving the audience a mix of best of the best on Diwali.” This year Tridal will showcase a programme called ‘Tihaai’, which is based on these three stalwarts at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir at 5.30 am on November 6.

“Diwali festival does not mean only burning of firecrackers and about lights, but it is also about bringing alive a part of our culture of music,” said Mohan Kulkarni who has brought together Rahul Deshpande and Chandrashekhar Mahamuni to perform on Sunday, with the magic of film music.

On the same day singer, Vijay Koparkar along with Sharayu Date will enthral the Diwali revellers at Yeshwant Rao Chavan Auditorium at 6 am, while in ‘Saptsur Majhe,’ singer Ashok Patki will present his music compositions with singer Hrishikesh Ranade, at Yeshwantrao Chavan Auditorium at 5 pm.

Classical musician Rajas Upadhya is also planning a Diwali Pahat at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangamanch called Swara Deepawali on November 6 at 5.45 am.

Meanwhile, Sunil Mahajan another organiser has planned programmes revolving around Pu La Deshpande. “This year is very special as on November 8 we celebrate Pu La Deshpande’s birth anniversary and as a tribute, we are planning to hold selective readings and songs in a programme called ‘Pu La Anandyatra’ which will be held at 6 am at Yeshwantrao Chavan Auditorium. Also, we are planning to bring back the old cast of the famous play by the writer ‘Tuze ahe tuzya pashi’ at 1 pm on the same day.”

There are few programmes which will be held on November 9 at 6 am and 6.30 am, where Priyanka Barve and Taufique Querishi will be performing a melange of Indo-Western fusion and singer Bella Shende will be performing at Yeshwantrao Chavan Auditorium.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 16:17 IST