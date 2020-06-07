e-paper
Home / Pune News / Documents submitted by lawyers in Pune court to be quarantined for 24-36 hrs

Documents submitted by lawyers in Pune court to be quarantined for 24-36 hrs

pune Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:40 IST
: The Bombay high court registrar general has ordered that legal documents submitted by lawyers in the Pune district court will be quarantined for 24 to 36 hours. The order is with reference to the legal paper documents which are deposited before the court by advocates.

Similarly, the family court will keep the documents quarantined for a span of 48 hours. The quarantine directions are in line with the safety guidelines issued by the Bombay high court registrar general. The family court has also issued a notification seeking 48-hour quarantine for the new court documents.

Pune bar association president Satish Mulik said, “The new documents will be kept isolated between 24 to 36 hours which is nearly two days. The high court registrar general has issued the standard operating procedure ( SOP).”

According to the administrative guidelines, the principal and district sessions judge may fix a particular time slot and dedicated staff for accepting of filing of cases of urgent nature. The person other than those involved in transacting judicial working will be assigned the work.

The staff will earmark the location, preferably on the ground floor for the working of filing the cases, affirmation/declaration. A mechanism might be put in place in the form of a token system giving a particular time slot for filing of such cases. It is possible that such files will be kept isolated for a reasonable period between 24 to 36 hours but not exceeding 72 hours, the order stated.

Family court lawyers association president Vaishali Chandane said that an independent section has been started at the entrance of the court main gate for the court work and only one lawyer would be permitted inside the premises for filing the court petition.

“After 48 hours, the documents will be processed and if there is an instance of incomplete documents, then the concerned lawyer will be informed about it, ” she said.

The registrar general further stated that all advocates and staff shall observe social distancing norms, seating arrangements in court halls and the departments must be adjusted. No visitors other than advocates and parties in person whose matters are listed shall be allowed in the court premises. Similarly, the services of contractual servants, sweepers shall be monitored by a responsible officer to ensure proper upkeep of the court building and surrounding area neat and tidy as well as sanitising with disinfectants with the help of local bodies.

