Domestic help booked for alleged theft in Nigdi

pune Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday booked a man, for allegedly stealing from the house where he worked as a domestic help.

The complaint has been lodged by Arundhati Kulkarni, 42, who resides with her husband and in-laws in the flat located at Pradhikarn, Nigdi. The accused worked as a domestic help for her in-laws, police said.

According to the complainant, the theft took place on September 17, between 8am and 11.30am when the family was not present at their residence.

The owners tried to find the whereabouts of the accused, but failed, and then approached the police. Cash, gold bangles and mobile phone was stolen from their residence.

The collective worth of the stolen valuables is estimated to be around Rs 84,000, according to the police.

Raghunath Bhoye, police sub-inspector, Chakan police station, who is investigating the case said, “The accused was hired as a domestic help through a bureau. The complainant went to the bureau to ask his whereabouts but could not find him. The case was registered only on Saturday.”

A case under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Chakan police station.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 22:58 IST

