Don’t condemn us for actions of one, say Jammu and Kashmir students in Pune

Amid harassment reports elsewhere, Jammu and Kashmir students studying in Pune condemned the Pulwama attack where 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed on February 14.

The students associated with a non-governmental organisation(NGO) Sarhad, on Monday in a press conference in the city said they felt relatively safe in Pune, post the Pulwama attack. The students, who moved to Pune for education stated that Pakistan has been successful in creating a rift between the Kashmiris and the rest of India, and condemned the neighbouring country as an enemy state.

Sanjay Nahar, the president of Sarhad said, “The suicide bomber was a misguided youth, and has successfully portrayed all of Kashmir’s youth in bad light. It is wrong to blame the entire state for the actions of a few”.

Mukhtar Ahmed who is working in Pune as a physiotherapist said, “The 20-year-old bomber, responsible for the deaths of 40 CRPF jawans, does not represent the mindset of the youth from Kashmir. I appeal to the people of this country, to not attack or condemn us for the actions of one”.

Javed Wani, a Kashmiri student studying at Poona college, said several of them wanted to go back to Jammu and Kashmir, following reports of attacks on students from his home state but had decided not to.“We convinced them that Pune is safe. These students have dropped their plans to go back. People in Pune are sensitive and accommodating and we have not faced any problems from Punekars,” he said.

Nahar said that there are 400 families who have migrated to Pune, due to the unrest and uncertainty of peace prevailing the some parts of Kashmir. Nahar shared that the total number of Kashmiris in Pune is 2,500.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 15:02 IST