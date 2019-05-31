Door to door garbage collection in Pune delayed by a month

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will start its door-to-door collection of garbage from July 1. Earlier, PCMC appointed contractors to start work by June 1, though an extension was given as the contractor cited an inadequate number of vehicles as the reason for delay.

Vilas Madhegiri, standing committee chairman of PCMC, held a meeting on May 28 when an extension of another month was given to contractor.

Madhegiri said,“As per work order issued on February 28,contractors should start work from June 1, however, because of unavailability of new garbage-collecting vehicles, civic body has decided to extend date by one month.” As per new date,contractors should start work from July 1.

For door-to-door collection, each household will have to store garbage in specific bins issued by the PCMC. Civic vehicles then collect the garbage daily

The tendering process for garbage collection and transportation carried out by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in 2018 is on the radar of the opposition,who have pointed out possible nexus between officials and contractors.

In December 2017, PCMC issued two tenders for garbage collection and transportation with an estimated cost of Rs.27 crore for the north and south of the city.

Erstwhile president of the National Congress Party (NCP), Prashant Shitole, alleged the presence of a cartel in the tendering process.

“PCMC officials are wasting money of taxpayers by allocating the tender to BVG India Limited and AG Enviro Solutions, at much higher than the estimated cost.This will be a Rs 252 crore loss for the PCMC,” Shitole alleged.

PCMC collects 850 tonnes of garbage per day with...

Four-wheelers- 302

Three-wheeler: 60

Dumpers: 17

Compactors: 4

Total number of workers: 1,153

Burning garbage to attract Rs 5,000 fine

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will mark an environment awareness campaign from June 5 to 24 by issuing a fine of Rs 5,000 to those caught burning garbage in public

The move comes under the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) under its Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

On Tuesday, PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar held a meeting with PCMC additional commissioner Dilip Gawade,and Dr Anil Roy, civic health officer, to discuss the implementation of the fine.

Civic authorities are designated to collect garbage from each household in a vehicle sporting a GPS system. The civic body is also supposed to install garbage bin at a distance of every 100 metres on every main road.

Along with this, PCMC levies fine of Rs 5,000 for garbage dumping,and now the new fine for garbage burning.

The PCMC will be particularly strict on its garbage contractors. Should any contractor or garbage worker be caught burning garbage, the fine will be Rs 25,000.

Dilip Gawade, additional commissioner, said,“Our focus is those who burn garbage in large quantities and cause damage to environment. Individuals and civic employees will be on our watch list.”

First Published: May 31, 2019 15:15 IST