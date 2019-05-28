Draught hits Maha, Solapur worst affected

As Maharashtra is facing a drought-like situation, the administration is taking various steps to deal with it.

Dr Deepak Mhaiskar, Pune region’s divisional commissioner, held a meeting with concerned officials for better water management to tackle water scarcity. Mhaiskar speaks about how drought has affected the Pune division and what steps the state government is taking to tackle the situation.

How bad is the drought situation in Pune region and which areas are affected the most?

There are four districts in Pune region – Pune, Satara, Sangali, Solapur - affected by drought. Out of 58 talukas, 26 are entirely affected by drought, while 21 talukas are partially affected. Out of 6,735 villages in the region, 3,863 villages are affected by drought. Solapur district is the most affected, with 250 villages and 1,613 hamlets and small villages facing drought. At least 5,65,794 people are affected by drought in Solapur. After Solapur; Satara, Pune and Sangli are chronologically affected by drought and facing acute water shortage this year. In Pune district, 164 villages have been affected and 1,191 hamlets and small villages with 4,06,874 people are affected.

How many water tankers are currently pressed into service in the region?

We have finalised spots in the region from where the water is being filled in tankers and then supplied to the drought-affected areas. Till the third week of May, we are supplying water through 976 tankers. This is twice the number of tankers we have been supplying for the past five years. Of these, 44 are government tankers and 932 are private tankers. Solapur district is getting water supply from 290 tankers, while 254 tankers are pressed into service in Satara; 244 in Pune and 188 tankers in Sangli district.

What steps have been undertaken by the state government to improve the water supply situation?

I have visited drought-affected villages and cattle feeding camps and water tanker filling stations along with other officials. We have instructed the tanker filling stations to keep a log book and provide water supply once a request is made for the same. The water provided to such villages should be of good quality and should be filtered properly with bleaching powder under the guidance of district health officer. The state government has initiated 286 cattle feeding camps in 10 villages in the region and the maximum camps are in Solapur district – 183. We have started a “drought management coordination cell” in every district and the resident deputy district collector is the in-charge of this cell.

