Driver, co-passenger die in Pune-Mumbai expressway accident

pune Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The driver of a pick-up van and his co-passenger were killed after their vehicle collided with a stationary trailer on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Friday.

The accident took place near Lonavla on the Mumbai side of the expressway. The victims have been identified as Dnyaneshwar Varpe (30), a resident of Andheri, the driver and Sadanand More (34), a resident of Jalgaon.

According to the police, Varpe allegedly dozed off while driving and lost control over the vehicle which led to the accident. The vehicle had come to Pune to deliver goods in Erandwane and was on its way back when the incident took place.

When the police reached the scene, they found that the vehicle was lodged into the trailer due to the impact. The mangled bodies of the duo had to be removed with the assistance of iron cutter equipment. The two were rushed to a hospital and proclaimed dead on arrival.

The trailer driver had parked his vehicle on the service lane to check the tyre pressure and had switched on parking lights. The trailer had goods meant for a central security agency, police said. Meanwhile, a case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged against the driver in the case.

