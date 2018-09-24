Driver, parents booked for abetment to suicide of wife in Pune

A man from Pune and two of his family members were booked on Friday for allegedly driving his wife to suicide.

The man was identified as Ganesh Sanjay Limbore, while his deceased wife was identified as Vimal Ganesh Limbore, 33, both residents of Tukainagar in Vadgaon area.

The woman was found dead in a nearby canal which flows from Vadgaon to Dattawadi, on Wednesday, according to the police.

As her body was taken for post-mortem, her death was recorded as an accidental death at the Sinhagad road police station.

However, a complaint in the matter was filed by her brother Sunil Tonde, 40, a resident of Kothrud against Limbore and his parents.

The two had married in 2008 and had been living together ever since. “He works as a driver. They constantly fought about small things. He kept telling her she did not do certain things, could not cook well and things like that. We have called them for questioning later to hear their side,” said police sub-inspector Asha Gaikwad of the Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three at the Sinhagad road police station.

