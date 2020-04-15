Duo on marijuana run dressed as PMC staffers arrested in Pune

pune

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:41 IST

The Pune police on Sunday night arrested two persons posing as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff and in possession of 219 grammes of marijuana, worth Rs 2,100.

The two have been identified as Hrushi Ravindra More, 20, and Sagar Chandrakant Surve, 25, both residents of Parvati.

One of the accused wore a khaki uniform with the PMC logo, while the other wore an apron generally used by conservancy staff of the civic body, police said.

The police officials at a check post in Khadakwasla found the two walking with a plastic bag at 6:30pm and stopped the duo.

The police arrested them and during the inquiry, the duo admitted that they procured the uniform of a civic administration employee who had passed away a few months ago.

They also made alterations to the attire and used it to procure marijuana during the lockdown.

A case under Sections 8, 20(b), (pp) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code has been filed at Haveli police station against the two.