e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Duo on marijuana run dressed as PMC staffers arrested in Pune

Duo on marijuana run dressed as PMC staffers arrested in Pune

One of the accused wore a khaki uniform with PMC logo, while the other wore an apron used by conservancy staff of the civic body, police said.

pune Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune police officials at a check post in Khadakwasla found the two walking with a plastic bag carrying marijuana on Sunday.
Pune police officials at a check post in Khadakwasla found the two walking with a plastic bag carrying marijuana on Sunday.(REUTERS/FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
         

The Pune police on Sunday night arrested two persons posing as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff and in possession of 219 grammes of marijuana, worth Rs 2,100.

The two have been identified as Hrushi Ravindra More, 20, and Sagar Chandrakant Surve, 25, both residents of Parvati.

One of the accused wore a khaki uniform with the PMC logo, while the other wore an apron generally used by conservancy staff of the civic body, police said.

The police officials at a check post in Khadakwasla found the two walking with a plastic bag at 6:30pm and stopped the duo.

The police arrested them and during the inquiry, the duo admitted that they procured the uniform of a civic administration employee who had passed away a few months ago.

They also made alterations to the attire and used it to procure marijuana during the lockdown.

A case under Sections 8, 20(b), (pp) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code has been filed at Haveli police station against the two.

top news
400 families block Bengal higway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
400 families block Bengal higway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news