Elgar Parishad: Ujjwala Pawar seeks time to file say on default bail application at Pune court

Ujjwala Pawar, district government pleader on Thursday sought time to file her say in the default bail application filed by the activists and lawyers in the Elgar Parishad case.

She asked for more time orally to additional sessions judge Ravindra Pande who is hearing the various applications in the case. The judge agreed to accept her representation during the next hearing in the case.

The default bail application was filed by the accused at least a month-and-a-half ago in the court after the former judge-in-charge of the court had passed an order to share the cloned copies of the documents seized by the police during the arrests.

One application was signed by five accused while the second exact copy of the application was signed by the remaining four. DGP Pawar, however, will be responding to all the accused together.

The first application is signed by Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut, while the second copy is signed by P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira and Sudha Bhardwaj.

“The applicants/accused have been continuously in detention for a period of at least 180 days without a complete chargesheet being filed. Due to the incomplete chargesheet and incomplete investigation, the applicants/accused are entitled to be released on bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure read with Sections 43-D(2) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act,” read a part of the application.

Currently, the process of handing over the documents is underway in the court, as well as the Nazir office (assistant superintendent of court).

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 17:00 IST