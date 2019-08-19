Emotional high as adults left entranced at Pune’s story telling session

pune

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:47 IST

Chetan Shetty, an IT professional and a story teller by passion, left audiences in awe when he narrated the stories of famous author, scriptwriter and journalist, Saadat Hasan Manto, at a story telling session organised by Raah - Literacy and Cultural Centre on Saturday. Raah is a cultural centre based in Lulanagar and organises story telling sessions.

Shetty who narrated three of Manto’s famous stories named Dus Rupay, Ram Khilavan and Toba Tek Singh, took audiences on a journey of various emotions as the gathering tried to analyse the relevance of Manto’s stories in current times.

Speaking at the interactive session, Shetty said, “Manto’s writings had the potential and art which disturbed the comfortable and comforted the disturbed ones, and that art makes him an exceptional writer. With his short story titled Dus Rupay (ten rupees), Manto disturbed all those who were in their comfort zones.”

Urging that Indians should unilaterally adapt Manto, Shetty said, “Manto had the skill of describing a complete scene in just a few lines. It is a sad that such a great writers life and legacy was left lying on a no man’s land like that of his story’s character Tooba Tek Singh.”

Who is Manto

Saadat Hasan Manto was a Pakistani writer, playwright and author born in Ludhiana. Writing mainly in the Urdu language, he produced 22 collections of short stories, a novel, five series of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches. A Bollywood biographical drama film titled ‘Manto’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui was released in 2018. The film told the story of Manto’s life.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 16:46 IST