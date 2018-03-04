Environment research laboratory, virtual calibration centre inaugurated at ARAI

The new auto policy would be made both industry and consumer-friendly, said Anant Geete, minister for heavy industries and public enterprises.

He was in the city on Wednesday to inaugurate the newly created Environment research laboratory and the virtual calibration centre at the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune.

Speaking on the occasion, Geete said, “All the concern industries are working jointly to make BS VI a reality and these newly launched facilities at ARAI will play a big role in this regard.”

He also affirmed that while making the new auto policy, they would attempt to make it both industry and consumer friendly.

Officials at the event said that considering the upcoming stringent Bharat VI emission norms for vehicles by 2020, ARAI has taken the initiative to set up this virtual calibration centre, which will facilitate calibration of engine and systems to meet Bharat VI norms at a faster pace. They added that to make this process faster certain amount of calibration can be done through simulation and this is what will happen at this new set up virtual calibration centre.