Evidence-less CBI closes case against IRB chief Mhaiskar, 8 others in Satish Shetty murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its “final report” in the murder of RTI activist Satish Shetty, closing the case against nine persons, including Virendra Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director, Ideal Road Builder (IRB). Absence of evidence was cited as the main reason for closing the case.

In its report submitted before additional sessions judge VK Kadam on Monday, CBI stated that no new evidence came up during investigation against the persons named in the first information report (FIR). The probe agency, however, made it clear that it will continue to pursue case against two out of 11 persons named in the FIR. These two suspects were arrested and later chargesheeted.

Earlier too in 2014, CBI had closed the Shetty murder case in the absence of “prosecutable evidence”, but reopened it in February 2015, after Shetty’s brother Sandeep approached the Bombay high court.

“The CBI has filed final report in Satish Shetty murder case since no fresh evidence came up. Through the report we have told court that CBI won’t pursue the case against those filed in the FIR, but not chargesheeted so far,” said a CBI spokesperson.

Among those against whom CBI has filed chargesheet includes former assistant inspector Namdeo Kauthale and former inspector BR Andhalkar.

Following the report, IRB informed its shareholders and the Bombay stock exchange (BSE) that the exoneration of its officials is “vindication” of the company’s stand as the long drawn investigation comes to an end. Others against whom the CBI has closed its case include IRB lawyer Ajit Kulkarni; IRB liason officer Jayant Dangre; and former deputy superintendent of police Dilip Shinde.

“The learning from the experience can be explained in one line – ‘activism is an essential ingredient of democracy, but that should not be used to terrorise the lives of innocent people’,” said Mhaiskar in a letter to shareholders.

Shetty, 38, an RTI activist from Pune district, was working on alleged irregularities in land dealings pertaining to plots along the Mumbai-Pune expressway, when he was stabbed to death on January 13, 2010, not far from his Panchvati colony home in Talegaon Dabhade.

Earlier in March, the CBI court in Pune discharged Mhaiskar and all other officials in an alleged land scam exposed by Shetty, after the agency failed to produce evidence.