Ex-MES employee booked in Pune for duping UP man

A former employee of the Military Engineering Services (MES), Pune, was booked by the Pune police for duping a man from Uttar Pardesh of Rs 2,10,000 in a fake recruitment case. He is also suspected to have duped various other people in similar cases.

The man was identified as Ganesh Babulal Pardeshi, 58, a resident of Bhagyoday Shivneri in Kondhwa, Pune.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Rakeshchand Janardan Tiwari, 55, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Pardeshi allegedly took money from the complainant under the false pretext of providing jobs in MES to his son, niece and nephew, according to the police.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Wanowrie police station.

