Exit of senior leaders from party will give opportunity to new faces, says Ajit Pawar

pune

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:13 IST

Reacting to the numerous desertions which the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is facing ahead of the assembly elections, Ajit Pawar, senior NCP leader, said, “It is good that some of them have left the party, as it has created opportunities for some new faces to rise.”

He was speaking at a party function organised by the NCP’s city unit on Sunday.

NCP MP from Kolhapur Dhananjay Mahadik, Padmasinh Patil and Udayanraje Bhosale, who represented the Lok Sabha seat from Satara, all have shifted their allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent months. Pawar said, “Leaders left the NCP as they were afraid that their corrupt dealing will be exposed. They felt that being in the BJP will help them cover all these things.”

Having said so, it is good that they have left, as now the representation will be given to new people, he added.

According to Pawar, tickets for the assembly elections will be given based on the elective merit of the candidate as it will help the Congress-NCP alliance achieve the magic number in the legislative assembly.

He said, “New faces in Pune city will get opportunity as now the tickets will be given based on elective merit. We have had examples in the past where some candidates have lost by a huge margin. Hence, in the coming elections, elective merit will be considered as one of the most important criteria in the distribution of tickets.”

Asking the party workers to not get demotivated, Pawar said, “I urge all my party workers to not get upset if they don’t get tickets. All of us have to work together along with all of our alliance partners and have to ensure that the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state is uprooted completely.”

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 18:13 IST