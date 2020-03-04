Exports could lead to shortfall of N95 face masks in city

pune

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:03 IST

With reports of 28 positive cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in the country, as of March 4, the city has begun tracking the availability of N95 face masks, a protective mask best suited to prevent transfer of any facial microbes.

Chemist association have stated that currently there is no shortage of masks, or escalation of price.

However, a spike in demand for exports is being met which could lead to shortage in near future.

Anil Belkar, secretary, Chemists Association of Pune district ,which has 10,000 chemists registered in the association said, “The demand for masks has definitely increased, but not in the local market; from exporters. Currently there is shortage of N95 masks. For other types of masks, that is type two and type three, there is no shortage currently but with the increasing demand it is likely that in coming days there will be a shortage.”

Belkar said there are six manufacturers who manufacturer 50,000 masks daily for exports.

He said, “Most of the demand is coming from China and South Korea, which are the most affected countries. However as the virus is spreading, we have received demand from other countries as well.”

N95 masks are mainly used by medical staff handling suspected or positive patients, on direction of the state health department.

Prasad Danve, president, Retail and Dispensing Chemists Association, Maharashtra said, “It is not just the export of masks to China and other countries, but the shortage of masks is also due to the fact that most raw material, needed to make the masks, also comes from China. The outbreak of the virus has now lead China to become the largest importer of masks from being the largest exporter of masks.”

Passengers who have recently travelled to foreign countries are now coming forward voluntarily to get themselves tested for coronavirus infection. Harsimran Dayal and Pavneet Ajmani who had returned from Italy on February 29 visited Naidu hospital in Pune on Wednesday for a voluntary check-up. After having minor symptoms of cold and cough, both decided to visit the hospital and get tested. Ajmani said, “We had only one out of the 10 symptoms and so they did not take our samples. Although they have advised us to remain in isolation for the next 14 days and the doctors here have given us antibiotic for the same.”

Use clean hankies, not masks: Maha govt

Amid a compounding threat of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday advised people to use clean handkerchiefs instead of face masks while assuring all that all necessary preparations were in place for any situation. The statement states, “For the general population, it is not essential to use masks at the current moment. In fact, masks come with their own hazards. For a person with an existing medical condition, wearing a mask may inadvertently complicate the situation. Many experts have noted that people may wear a mask incorrectly, and they can increase the risk of infection by touching their face more often. Inadvertent disposal of masks is biomedical risk for society. General population can use folded cotton handkerchief for self-protection which can be reused by keeping it in bleach solution or hot water for half an hour followed by through washing.”