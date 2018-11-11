Externed offender booked for assaulting man in Pune

A criminal externed from the city limits due to previous criminal cases against him was booked for assaulting a 50-year-old man in the city.

The man was identified as Santosh, alas, Santya Ram Kamble, a resident of Kasewadi area of Bhawani Peth. Kamble was booked along with another man identified as Ajay Sanjay Jadhav, also a resident of the same area.

Kamble was booked for the crime, as well as, for being in violation for the externment order.

A case under Sections 394, 341, 504, 506(a), 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 142, 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Poice Act was registered against the two at Khadak police station.

The order to extern him was issued by deputy commissioner of police Basavraj Teli, when he was heading zone 1 of Pune police. The order was issued under Section 53(1)(a)(b) of Maharashtra Police Act on December 12, 2017 after which Kamble was supposed to be away from Pune for two years.

However, the two accosted Sudhakar Raikar, 50, a resident of Raikarnagar in Dhayari, Pune, by stopping their vehicle in front of him. The two verbally and physically abused him and threatened to kill him before stealing ₹200 in cash and ornaments from him. The total worth of the stolen cash, gold and silver ornaments was estimated to be ₹18,900.

The police are yet to arrest the two. Assistant police inspector Vaibhav Pawar of Khadak police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 15:44 IST