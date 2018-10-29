Accident @ Pune’s Bajirao road: Eyewitness says man’s body was at spot for more than an hour

Rutik Pramod Ladgaonkar, 18, a resident of Satara succumbed to injuries after he fell off his bike, came under the rear wheels of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, (PMPML) bus and sustained a serious head injury. The accident took place near Saraswati mandir on the busy Bajirao road on Sunday morning .

According to an eyewitness, Pushkar Tuljapurkar (42), a banker by profession, the accident took place at 7.45 am which instantly killed him . Tuljapurkar immediately called up the police and government ambulance service to fetch the body from the spot.

However, Tuljapurkar said that neither the police nor the ambulance department had advanced standard operating procedure (SOP), due to which it became difficult o immediately take the body to Sassoon general hospital.

“I found the police helpless as they could not do much in taking the body to the morgue though they arrived quickly. The ambulance people told me that since it was an accident case, they would not take the body to the morgue. I then called the fire brigade control room and informed them about the accident. They sent the ambulance and the body was then taken to the morgue. It took over an hour to take the body to the morgue. This is unfortunate that the government system is helpless in dealing with such a sensitive issue,” he said.

Tuljapurkar said that he will be placing a request to Girish Bapat, district guardian minister and Devendra Fadanvis, Chief Minister seeking the approval of four ambulances exclusively for the police department. Besides, he said he would also be asking the government to train the police in first aid and quick response so as to reduce insensitivity.

