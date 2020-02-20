Family leaves for wedding in Ahmedabad, valuables worth Rs 13.7 lakh stolen from their Aundh house

pune

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:36 IST

A case of theft was reported from a house in Aundh, officials of the Pune police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the collective worth of the stolen valuables was estimated to be Rs 13,70,000.

Among the stolen valuables, were gold and diamond jewellery, silverware, a wrist watch, a video camera and a robot toy for children. The complaint was lodged by Hansal Sudhir Parikh, 51, a resident of Harsh Vihar located along Nagras road in Aundh. Parikh works as a structural engineer at a private construction company.

The house was locked at 6:30am on February 15 when the family left the house, according to the complainant. The accused broke open the lock of the main door of the house and took valuables from the bedroom of the house.

Parikh and his wife were in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, when the incident happened. They found the main door lock broken, when they returned around 7:30am on Tuesday, according to their complaint. “The couple live with their two children. They were all travelling to Ahmedabad for a wedding,” said police sub-inspector Mohan Jadhav of the Chatuhshrungi police station who is investigating the case.

The police have zeroed in on two suspects and are now collecting close circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area to track them down.

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station.