e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Farmer in extramarital relationship kills woman for exposing affair to wife

Farmer in extramarital relationship kills woman for exposing affair to wife

pune Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:31 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
         

A woman, reported missing by her sister on Saturday, was found dead on Sunday in Adarsh colony.

The deceased, identified as Priya Chavan (20), lived with her sister Reshma Chavan (24), in Adarshnagar, Dehuroad,

The arrested accused has been identified as Prashant Gaikwad (31), a resident of Kiwale and the father of the deceased woman’s child. He is a farmer who is married to another woman and was involved in an extramarital affair with the deceased woman, according to police.

Gaikwad was arrested and remanded to police custody until October 1 by a court in Maval, according to senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehuroad police station. Gaikwad was found in Rahatani while he was trying to flee.

A second accused, identified as Vikas Rokade, was arrested on Sunday.

“A minor boy was also identified but not yet apprehended. The kidnapping, and the killing immediately after it, happened at 2am on Saturday. The investigation was conducted within hours of the crime and registration of the case,” said senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar.

“These three men were together when Gaikwad went to her house and dragged her out of her house around Friday midnight. While Gaikwad went to her house, the others were standing nearby. They were all involved in the murder,” said police sub-inspector Ashok Jagtap of Dehuroad police station who is investigating the case.

The deceased and the accused knew each other for the past five years, according to the complainant.

The deceased woman has a six-month-old daughter with the accused man. However, he did not wish to care for the child as he was married to another woman, according to the police.

“On Thursday, the woman had gone to his house and confronted him in front of his wife. His wife had left the house after that. He was angry about the incident,’ said PSI Jagtap.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 364 (kidnapping for murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehuroad police station against the three.

top news
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In