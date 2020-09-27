Farmer in extramarital relationship kills woman for exposing affair to wife

pune

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:31 IST

A woman, reported missing by her sister on Saturday, was found dead on Sunday in Adarsh colony.

The deceased, identified as Priya Chavan (20), lived with her sister Reshma Chavan (24), in Adarshnagar, Dehuroad,

The arrested accused has been identified as Prashant Gaikwad (31), a resident of Kiwale and the father of the deceased woman’s child. He is a farmer who is married to another woman and was involved in an extramarital affair with the deceased woman, according to police.

Gaikwad was arrested and remanded to police custody until October 1 by a court in Maval, according to senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehuroad police station. Gaikwad was found in Rahatani while he was trying to flee.

A second accused, identified as Vikas Rokade, was arrested on Sunday.

“A minor boy was also identified but not yet apprehended. The kidnapping, and the killing immediately after it, happened at 2am on Saturday. The investigation was conducted within hours of the crime and registration of the case,” said senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar.

“These three men were together when Gaikwad went to her house and dragged her out of her house around Friday midnight. While Gaikwad went to her house, the others were standing nearby. They were all involved in the murder,” said police sub-inspector Ashok Jagtap of Dehuroad police station who is investigating the case.

The deceased and the accused knew each other for the past five years, according to the complainant.

The deceased woman has a six-month-old daughter with the accused man. However, he did not wish to care for the child as he was married to another woman, according to the police.

“On Thursday, the woman had gone to his house and confronted him in front of his wife. His wife had left the house after that. He was angry about the incident,’ said PSI Jagtap.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 364 (kidnapping for murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehuroad police station against the three.