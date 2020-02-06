e-paper
FDA seize adulterated dairy products worth Rs 24 lakh

pune Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:18 IST
The Pune division of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), seized dairy products worth Rs 24.54 lakh after they were found adulterated during the preliminary survey that was conducted on Wednesday.

The dairy products, including paneer (cottage cheese) and khoya (thickened milk), were seized after complaints of adulteration were conveyed to the FDA by the consumers.

According to officials, the seized products were found at a storage unit in Budhwar peth near Dagdusheth temple.

Suresh Dekshmukh, joint commissioner FDA, Pune region said, “We carried out a raid on Wednesday morning which went on through the day. We seized the products and found that they were adulterated. Preliminary inspection clearly indicates that it is mixed with other materials and more tests will now be conducted.

Deshmukh also said that these products usually come from Karnataka, are stored in storage units and are further distributed to sweet shops and hotels.

The seized products include 38 samples of paneer which weigh about 1,145kg and cost Rs 15.38 lakh; and six samples of khoya which weigh 4,580kg which cost Rs 9.16 lakh.

Another senior official requesting anonymity said, “The seized products have now been kept in the freezer. The products were seized on suspicion of adulterations and only further tests can conclusively prove that what adulteration has been done.”

