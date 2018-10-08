Festive season: Veggie prices soar as supply declines

Pune Surge in demand for vegetables during the festive season has led to a sharp spike in prices by 20 per cent, the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Pune, has stated.

With the Ganesh fest over and Navaratri beckoning,customers will have to loosen their purse string as supply witnessed a sharp decline on Sunday, affecting inflows for the week ahead.

Veggies like tomato, ladies finger, drumstick, carrot, cucumber, peas,lima beans, cauliflower and ginger have all become costlier.

“APMC Pune received only 150 trucks of vegetable on Sunday. Now that the monsoon is over and at the same time the festive season pushed up the demand for vegetables causing a price hike,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders' and agents' association, Pune.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 16:45 IST