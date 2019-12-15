Fire breaks out in Vishrantwadi due to short circuit, five rescued

pune

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 20:58 IST

The Yerawada fire department and officials from the Vishrantwadi police station rescued five people who were stuck in a building located on Alandi road after a fire broke out on Saturday evening.

According to Prashant Ranpise, fire chief, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the fire started due to a short circuit.

According to officials, the fire department was alerted about the issue when locals complained about flames erupting from the first floor of the building.

The incident took place at 7.45pm. Officials rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. The victims were stranded on the second floor of the building and were rescued by officials.

“The HDFC bank located on the first floor has been completely gutted. The total loss is estimated to be at least Rs 17 lakh and our men with the active assistance of the policemen brought out five persons who were stuck in the fire,” he said.