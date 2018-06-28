Five arrested for Pune BJP corporator’s murder

Five people were arrested on Wednesday for the murder of Balaji Sudhakar Kamble, 33, a corporator from Alandi and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1)135 of the Bombay Police Act and Section 4(25) of the Arms Act was registered at the Dighi police station against a man who was initially identified only as Ajay on Tuesday.

He was later arrested and identified as Ajay Sanjay Metkari. Metkari was arrested along with four other residents of Kalewadi slum area. Their role in the murder will be investigated by the police.

Two months ago, the deceased was in the area where the assailant lives. Kamble was attending a birthday celebration of two people identified as Akash Jadhav and Shubham Kamble, according to the complaint in the matter filed by the deceased man’s maternal cousin, Krushna Gholap, 24.

Suspectedly under the influence of alcohol, Metkari had a verbal and physical fight with Kamble two months ago. Since then, Metakri held a grudge against Kamble and sought an opportunity to kill him.

Kamble was attacked around 5 pm on Tuesday while he was on his way towards Alandi from Bhosari.The attackers arrived on motorbikes and attacked him with sickles and knives near Sai mandir, Charholi. The police recovered two sharp weapons from the site of attack.He had sustained deep gashes onhis head, face, chest and back.

Residents with the help of police rushed him to the Yeshwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital, Pimpri, where he succumbed to his injuries and was moved for post-mortem.

Khanderao Khaire, senior police inspector, had said,“Kamble came from a political and building construction background, hence, we are focusing on all possible angles in this case.” Kamble was elected as corporator for the first time in 2017 on the BJP ticket.