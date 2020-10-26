e-paper
Home / Pune News / Five days on, businessman still missing; family launches parallel search

Five days on, businessman still missing; family launches parallel search

pune Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:35 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
         

Gautam Pashankar (65), a city-based businessman, who has been missing since Wednesday, has remained untraceable over the past five days. While the police have formed multiple teams to investigate the matter, the family has also started making enquiries of their own.

“We are getting impatient now. It has been six days since he disappeared. Few days ago someone had come to his office and threatened him and someone was following him on the day he disappeared too. I’m am finding these things out now and if I can find them, surely the police could have found them out too,” said his son Kapil Pashankar who claims to have started checking his father’s past correspondence and speaking with his staff members.

Kapil, along with his sister Rinul Pashankar, who is a co-director of a company along with her father, approached the police with a complaint containing multiple suspects’ names.

On Thursday, the family members had submitted a “note” to the police that is suspected to be written by Pashankar.

“One other thing that the police have somehow overlooked is that he has finished the letter on the third page, signed it, and then wrote some more on the fourth page as if coaxed into writing it. On the fourth page, it again says that he blames himself for his decisions,” said the son.

The family members have given a list of names to the police and are drafting a complaint for a case of abetment to suicide. The note mentioned that he intended to leave the city and had left two phones that he used in the car which had dropped him near his house in Modibaug before he disappeared.

While the police claim that an ATM transaction had been made through his card, his family claimed that his bank cards were at home.

“Two of his cards are inactive and the card which he is carrying, the account only has Rs 1,500 in it. So, I do not know on what basis the police are saying that there was a transaction at an ATM,” said Kapil.

