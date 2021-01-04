e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Five steps to register property in Pune

Five steps to register property in Pune

Investing in a property - be it residential, land, or commercial - is one of the hot-ticket conversations in investment circles heading into the new year. That property at a throwaway price will only find its true value if it has been registered

pune Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:57 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustan Times, Pune
Investing in a property - be it residential, land, or commercial - is one of the hot-ticket conversations in investment circles heading into the new year.
Investing in a property - be it residential, land, or commercial - is one of the hot-ticket conversations in investment circles heading into the new year. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
         

Step 1:

For a change of the ownership or purchase of any property, flat or land, registration is a must. It gives legal protection of ownership. The property should be registered at the sub-registrar’s office in your area. It reduces the risk of the frauds and resolves disputes

Step 2:

Before purchasing a property verification of the title of the property and estimation of value is important. With the help of an advocate, citizens can conduct verification to check the ownership of the property. Its estimation is important before getting into an agreement.

Step 3:

Terms and condition are fixed in the document for preparation of stamp papers and sale agreement. Stamp duty is a tax collected for transactions that involve legal documents such as the sale deed, conveyance deed and sale agreement.

Step 4:

To transfer or purchase any property, citizens need to visit the sub-registrar’s office and pay the stamp duty which would be applied as per sale price. The sale price should be always greater than the ready reckoner prices.

Step 5:

After paying the stamp duty and submitting the required documents citizens need to approach the registrar’s office. Both buyer/s and seller/s should remain present in the office when the documents are registered.

Registration of property is important without which the transaction is not considered legal. Any agreement like purchase or sale should be registered at the sub-registrar’s office. It is a simple process which gives legal ownership to the purchaser, says Vijay Pawar, advocate.

The registration process can be done online as well, but citizens will still have to visit the sub-registrar’s office when the documents are registered.

Helpline 88880 07777

top news
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
‘Have tremendous experience in vaccines,’ says Bharat Biotech MD amid debate over efficacy data
‘Have tremendous experience in vaccines,’ says Bharat Biotech MD amid debate over efficacy data
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In