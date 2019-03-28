Flat buyers allege failure of payment from Pune-based builder DSK, in Dhayari’s Tower 35 project

Three flat buyers, who invested in Tower 35, DSK’s Dhayari project, approached the economic offences wing on Tuesday, alleging that “missing” proof of payments are part of the fraud of which they are victims.

Each of the investors paid an amount of Rs 14 lakh to purchase an apartment in Tower 35.

Representatives of Pune-based builder Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni’s (DSK) took away receipts of payments, after cancellation of the purchase deal, allege flat buyers.

A total of 42 buyers have invested in flats at Tower 35 in Dhayari.

Madhura Paranjape, who had bought a flat in tower 35 along with her daughter, cancelled the purchase in 2016.

“We paid Rs 14.80 lakh in three instalments to DSK constructions. Our loan application for the rest of the payment was rejected and so we moved to cancel the purchase. When we got the cancellation letter, DSK representatives took the payment receipts from us,” said Mohan, husband of Madhura Paranjape.

Vijay Jadhav, a designing consultant from the city, along with Madhura Paranjape, a homemaker from Thane and Jitendra Ladkat, also approached EOW.

“I also paid Rs 14.15 lakh in three instalments to DSK constructions in December 2015, for a flat (B205) in tower 35,” said Jadhav. He made the payment through cheques.

Nilesh More, assistant commissioner of police, economic offences wing, who is investigating the DSK case said, “The flat buyers have submitted the documents to us and we are looking into the matter. We will discuss the issue with the public prosecutor.”

Investors also allege that the tower 35, at Dhayari in which they invested in 2015, was bought by Nyati developers in 2016.

“I saw the hoarding of Nyati Developers in June-July 2018 on the Dhayari property. So I approached the court and asked how the hoarding of Nyati Developers had come up on the property. I learned that Nyati had purchased the land from DSK in 2016 itself,” said Sanjay Ashrit, a chartered accountant who invested at a housing project in Pirangut.

When asked about the sale of the property by DSK to Nyati Group, Nitin Nyati, the owner of the organisation said, “Yes, we have purchased the property (at Dhayari)and paid the money to DSK. Also, we are supposed to give a certain number of houses to DSK, but he number is not fixed yet. Since the case is in the court, we cannot start work on the project. (Once done) What he intends to do with the houses is not known to us.”

