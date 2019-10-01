Flood of trouble: PMC works double time to clean canals

pune

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:50 IST

Civic cleaning squads have removed at least 350 metric tonnes of debris from nallahs (canals) in the areas affected by the heavy rains and subsequent flash floods on September 25-26. “Canals in Sahakarnagar, Dhankawdi, Katraj, Tilak road and Sinhgad have been cleaned,” said Dyaneshwar Molak, head, PMC solid waste management department.

After the rains stopped on Friday, the sanitation department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been working round the clock in order to clean the mush and debris stuck in the canals.

According to Molak, every ward office has sent officials to clean the canals.

The Warje-Karvenangar ward office had 40 staff members while Sinhgad ward office had 50 staff members who were cleaning the canals.

On Sunday, 37 staff members were at work, however, the sanitation department needed 58 more workers which were sent from Nagar road ward office. These workers were sent to Bibvewadi ward office and helped clean Annabhau Sathe Vasahat and Taware colony Vasahat.

Rahul Agarwal, a resident of Bibvewadi said, “The canals are overflowing with debris and have a strong odour of rotten and soggy furniture. The PMC sanitation staff has been clearing out the debris. I saw lumps of bedrolls, pillows and utensils full of mud being dumped in a truck. The PMC staff have also started to spray insecticides.”

