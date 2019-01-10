Food and Drug Administration of Pune suspends licences of five popular hotels

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Pune has suspended the licences of five popular hotels from Hinjewadi, Lavasa and Lonavla. Reason — unhygienic conditions in and around the kitchen and serving expired food products. The agency also confirmed of planning to file cases against the hotels under Section 68 (for the purposes of adjudication) of Food Safety and Standards Act for violating the law which if proved has provision of a fine of Rs 2 lakh to be paid by hotels.

Suresh Deshmukh, FDA chief of Pune said, “We have suspended the licences of five hotels. After carrying out inspections and re-inspections, we found the unhygienic conditions in kitchen that served stale and expired food to customers. The main products that were expired and still served to customers despite our inspections and warning notices, included bread and milk.”

The official said that it is an extremely horrendous act by the hotels to have exposed their customers to such unhygienic and poisonous foods. “They (hotels) charge heavy for food items and still serve such low standard edible material to customers. We inspected these hotels last year from the month of August to November and found violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act and served improvement notices. We had warned them to mend their ways and gave them 15 days to do so. Our team conducted a re-inspection in the same hotels and to our shock found that the hotels continued to serve expired food and the area in around the kitchen was still unclean and non-sanitised. Looking at the grave situation and taking it further, and even after repeated improvement notices, we chose to suspend their licences straightaway,” he said, adding that one of the hotels has been suspended for 15 days.

Meanwhile, one of the officials representing one of the hotels under FDA scanner, said that he has no clue about the Pune branch being suspended for four days by the FDA. He also said that he is unaware of the warning and improvement notices being served to the hotel by the agency.

A highly placed source from the sales department of a Hinjewadi hotel said, “We do not have any information and our restaurant is operational.”

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 16:51 IST