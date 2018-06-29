Forest department revokes entry ban at Andharban, Sudhagarh forests

Two days after imposing a strict ban on entering the Andharban and Sudhagarh forest areas, and the Tamhini wildlife sanctuary, the forest department has now taken a decision to revoke the ban on certain conditions.

“After a meeting with forest officials and local administration it was decided that instead of a blanket ban, the area can be developed for eco-tourism and with certain conditions, like only a limited number of trekkers and wild life enthusiasts can be allowed to enter the forest,” said Vivek Khandekar, chief conservator, forests, Pune circle.

As per the new rules, those who wish to enter the protected areas, must send an email to the forest department for permission.

“The mail should contain information about the trekking group, name, age and sex of every participant going into the forest. They will also have to pay an entry fee in advance and only then will they get permission to enter,” said Ankita Tarade, range forest officer .

“Entry will be limited to 200 visitors per day. Once that number is reached, we will reject further applications or will allow them to apply for the next day’s slot,” she added.

High-tech solutions

The forest department plans to develop an app for entry permission.

“The tourists can register their names and numbers on this app and it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. After crossing 200 entries, the app won’t accept further registration for that particular day,” Tarade said.

The entry fee hasn’t been decided yet. The generated amount will be used for forest development in the villages adjacent to the forest trails.

“We are planning to install mobile toilets, dustbins and information boards for tourists. A special workforce will be hired to keep a check on unauthorised entries and strictly no alcohol, tobacco items and plastic bags or bottles will be allowed inside the forest area,” Tarade added.