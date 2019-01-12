Four arrested in Pune handcart owner’s murder

The Yerawada police have arrested four youths for allegedly murdering Sandeep alias Anna Subhash Deokar over a dispute on January 6.

Among those arrested include Ganesh Shantaram Chaugule alias Borkar, a resident of Yerawada, Vishal Nagnath Kamble, a resident of Laxminagar in Yerawada, Rohit Prakash Koli, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Yerawada and Mayur Sunil Suryavanshi, a resident of Agrasen Bhavan area in Ravivar Peth .

According to officials, Deokar was murdered over parking a handcart near the ward office compound wall in Yerawada .

A day before Deokar was killed, Borkar and his friend identified as Javed Sayyyed had called the deceased near Hotel Natraj in New Khadki and threatened him with dire consequences and also told him that he would be killed, police said. On January 6 when Deokar had gone to answer nature’s call, Borkar and his associates attacked him with sharp weapons and opened fire on him. One of bullets pierced through his chest leading to death, police said.Meanwhile, a team of senior officials of the city police under the guidance of Sunil Phulari, additional commissioner, North Region detained four youths who informed them about the murder and the real culprits. Police Inspector Dinkar Mohite of Yerwada Police Station is investigating in the case.

