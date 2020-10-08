Four, including shooter, arrested for murder of Pune builder

pune

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:18 IST

The Bund garden police have arrested four persons in connection with the daylight assassination of builder Rajesh Kanbar (64), near the district collector’s office on Monday.

According to the police, the murder was a fallout of a property dispute and four persons, which includes a history-sheeter from Junagadh, Gujarat, have been nabbed in connection with the incident.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Ananda Kamble, Rupesh Ananda Kamble, Ganesh Dnyaneshwar Karhe and Hasmukh Jaswantbhai Patel, who is accused of firing the pistol shots.

Patel has four cases of murder, kidnapping, dacoity preparations and hurt offences lodged against him in the city. The murder case was lodged against him at Bund garden police station in 2011 while a dacoity related case was lodged against him at Bibvewadi police station in 2015. An extortion related case was lodged against him at Sinhagad police station in 2015.

Kanbar who had come to attend a hearing at the district collectorate was leaving for his home when two motorcycle-riding men arrived at the spot and pumped bullets into Kanbar and escaped. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of the Arms Act was later registered at Bund garden police station. The complaint in the murder case was lodged by the driver Vishwas Gangawane (32), a resident of Yerawada who saw the live shooting while he was waiting for Kanbar to return to the car.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said “We have arrested the accused quickly based on our information and technical strength. We will show more such results and not speak before we do something. Our main focus will be to go all out against crime and currently we are on a mission mode to act against criminals in the city,” he said.