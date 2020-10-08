e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Four, including shooter, arrested for murder of Pune builder

Four, including shooter, arrested for murder of Pune builder

According to the police, the murder was a fallout of a property dispute and four persons, which includes a history-sheeter from Junagadh, Gujarat

pune Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:18 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of the Arms Act was later registered at Bund garden police station.
A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of the Arms Act was later registered at Bund garden police station.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

The Bund garden police have arrested four persons in connection with the daylight assassination of builder Rajesh Kanbar (64), near the district collector’s office on Monday.

According to the police, the murder was a fallout of a property dispute and four persons, which includes a history-sheeter from Junagadh, Gujarat, have been nabbed in connection with the incident.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Ananda Kamble, Rupesh Ananda Kamble, Ganesh Dnyaneshwar Karhe and Hasmukh Jaswantbhai Patel, who is accused of firing the pistol shots.

Patel has four cases of murder, kidnapping, dacoity preparations and hurt offences lodged against him in the city. The murder case was lodged against him at Bund garden police station in 2011 while a dacoity related case was lodged against him at Bibvewadi police station in 2015. An extortion related case was lodged against him at Sinhagad police station in 2015.

Kanbar who had come to attend a hearing at the district collectorate was leaving for his home when two motorcycle-riding men arrived at the spot and pumped bullets into Kanbar and escaped. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of the Arms Act was later registered at Bund garden police station. The complaint in the murder case was lodged by the driver Vishwas Gangawane (32), a resident of Yerawada who saw the live shooting while he was waiting for Kanbar to return to the car.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said “We have arrested the accused quickly based on our information and technical strength. We will show more such results and not speak before we do something. Our main focus will be to go all out against crime and currently we are on a mission mode to act against criminals in the city,” he said.

top news
NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru
NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru
Mumbai police busts racket to manipulate TRP rating, Republic TV on its radar
Mumbai police busts racket to manipulate TRP rating, Republic TV on its radar
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
Home Ministry allows parties to hold rallies in poll-bound states
Home Ministry allows parties to hold rallies in poll-bound states
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
KKR vs CSK Review and SRH vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs CSK Review and SRH vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In