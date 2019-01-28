Frame crash onus on contractor and advertising agency: Pune railways

Based on the four member committee report investigating the collapse of the 40-foot tall hoarding at Shahir Amar Shaikh chowk, the central railways Pune division will be taking departmental action against the contractor and advertisement agency who were responsible for the hoarding frame collapse.

On October 5, four people were killed when a 40 feet tall metal hoarding fell on people waiting at a traffic signal near Juna Bazar.

The statement issued by the railways stated, “A four-member committee was formed soon after the tragedy, which claimed four lives. According to the initial findings of the committee, which has been approved by senior rail officials, the contractor and the advertisement agency have been held responsible for the collapse.”

The statement also stated that, on account of negligence by some Pune rail division employees, the committee has also recommended departmental inquiry and action against them.

While Milind Deuskar, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) was unavailable for the comment, railway official from Pune DRM’s office said, “Based on the recommendations of the committee report, we will be taking departmental actions against three railway officials in February. Stringent action will also be taken against the contractor and the ad agency.”

According to the railway official, these officials will be side-lined from the current positions that they are handling in the department.The spokesperson added, “The incident was serious, however the investigation was delayed as two people were under police custody. However, now that the committee report is out we will take the necessary action.”

