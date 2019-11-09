e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

FTII remembers Sanjeev Kumar, the can-do-it-all of Hindi cinema   

pune Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The students of screen acting department of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) paid a tribute to legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar on Saturday through various performances.

The two-day retrospective titled Smaranjali was inaugurated by actor Moushmi Chatterjee.

Chatterjee regaled the audience with various anecdotes of the time, when she shared screen space with Kumar. “I worked with him (Kumar) in six films. He was an amazing person to work with. Contrary to rumours of him being late for shoots, Kumar was always before time and shut himself in the makeup room. He would come out only when he was mentally ready and give a one take shot,” recalled Chatterjee.

Siddharth Shasta, head of screen writing department, FTII said, “We have been planning this retrospect for a long time now. Sanjeev Kumar was one of the few actors who could pull off any role. I am glad we could pay tribute to him just after his death anniversary which was on November 6.”

The students made the event interactive by recreating Sanjeev Kumar’s super hit songs like Tere bina zindagi se shikva toh nahi, Khilona jaan kar tum toh, Baahon mein chaley aao, Dil dhoondtaa hai phir wahi among others.

Bhanu Pratap, a second year acting student who performed at the event said, “I have seen a few of Sanjeev Kumar’s films and have taken inspiration from his natural performance and realistic approach to his roles.”

top news
SC ruled in favour of Ram Lalla. Here’s why it still gave 5 acres for a masjid
SC ruled in favour of Ram Lalla. Here’s why it still gave 5 acres for a masjid
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News