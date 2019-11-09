FTII remembers Sanjeev Kumar, the can-do-it-all of Hindi cinema   

pune

Nov 09, 2019

The students of screen acting department of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) paid a tribute to legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar on Saturday through various performances.

The two-day retrospective titled Smaranjali was inaugurated by actor Moushmi Chatterjee.

Chatterjee regaled the audience with various anecdotes of the time, when she shared screen space with Kumar. “I worked with him (Kumar) in six films. He was an amazing person to work with. Contrary to rumours of him being late for shoots, Kumar was always before time and shut himself in the makeup room. He would come out only when he was mentally ready and give a one take shot,” recalled Chatterjee.

Siddharth Shasta, head of screen writing department, FTII said, “We have been planning this retrospect for a long time now. Sanjeev Kumar was one of the few actors who could pull off any role. I am glad we could pay tribute to him just after his death anniversary which was on November 6.”



The students made the event interactive by recreating Sanjeev Kumar’s super hit songs like Tere bina zindagi se shikva toh nahi, Khilona jaan kar tum toh, Baahon mein chaley aao, Dil dhoondtaa hai phir wahi among others.

Bhanu Pratap, a second year acting student who performed at the event said, “I have seen a few of Sanjeev Kumar’s films and have taken inspiration from his natural performance and realistic approach to his roles.”