Fuel price hike: Govt under fire from politicians, activists in Pune

Considering the consistent rise in fuel prices across the country, city politicians and activists have launched a scathing attack on the governments, both the state and Centre, accusing them of not addressing the problems faced by residents as the fuel prices continue to rise significantly.

The Indian National Congress party has called a nationwide bandh on September 10 to oppose the fuel prices hike. Ashok Chavan, Congress state unit president, said, “The government has turned a deaf ear to the problems that the citizens are facing owing to the petrol price rise in the state as well as in the country. Although the international crude oil prices are low, the government is not reducing the price of the petrol and diesel.”

Chavan said that the party is also seeking the support of Nationalist Congress Party to take part in the bandh.

Vivek Velankar, RTI activist and founder of city-based NGO Sajak Nagarik Manch, said, “Although the petrol price in the city has touched Rs 87.27, which is at an all-time high, the government has been continuously ignoring such a crucial issue.”

Accusing the governments of being hand in glove with the oil companies, Velankar said, “While the government is not acting against the oil companies for high prices saying that the companies will have to incur heavy losses, the oil companies have however registered a profit of over 75 per cent in the last fiscal year.”

This clearly indicates the fact that the government is not in any mood to reduce the prices leaving the citizens to suffer eventually, said Velankar.

A senior official from the petroleum dealers’ association requesting anonymity said, “The Indian government has decontrolled the commodity and has totally no control on the rising price. However, it won’t be entirely correct to blame the government this time as the rise is driven by higher global prices of crude oil.”

The All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA) has recommended to freeze levies at this level, said the official.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 15:24 IST