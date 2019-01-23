Gaanasarawati Mahostav to begin from February 1 in Pune

“There are not many singers who have made a name for themselves and so, many of the singers who were part of Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav will also be part of the Gaanasaraswati Mahostav,” said Raghunandan Panshikar, trustee of the Natyasampada Pratishthan, founded by Marathi theatre actor Prabhakar Panshikar.

Gaanasaraswati Mahotsav, a classical music festival, was started in 2013 by Pratishthan. The festival is conducted in memory of Kishori Amonkar, who contributed significantly to the field of Indian classical music. Amonkar was also known as ‘Gaanasaraswati’.

The Gaanasaraswati Mahotsav will be held from February 1 to February 3 at Mahalaxmi Lawns (near Rajaram bridge), DP road, Kothrud.

Vocalists Devki Pandit and Ajay Pohankar who have performed at Sawai will also be part of Gaanasaraswati Mahotsav.

The festival will commence on Friday, February 1 at 5 pm with a carnatic vocal recital by S Aishwarya and S Saundarya, great granddaughters of legendary vocalist Bharatratna M S Subbulakshmi. They will be followed by Violinist Sangeeta Shankar and her daughter Nandini Shankar. The session will end with a vocal recital of Devki Pandit.

The second day of the festival, will begin with a vocal performance by Ankita Joshi and Rutuja Lad. Their performance will be followed by the flute performance by Debopriya and Suchismita Chatterjee. Veteran vocalist Ajay Pohankar, accompained by Abhijit Pohankar on keyboard, will also perform.

The morning session of the third day(February 3) of the festival will begin at 9 with Sarod performance by Abhishek Borkar, followed by vocalist Srinivas Joshi. The session will be concluded with a special concert ‘Vaikunthanayaka’, in which vocalists Pt Raghunandan Panshikar, Pt Anand Bhate and Pt Sanjeev Abhyankar will perform together.

Kshitija Bhave will present a bharatanatyam performance, which will be followed by famous vocalist Jayteerth Mevundi. The festival will conclude with surbahar and sitar recital of Budhadiya Mukherji.

The event will also include special felicitations. Pandit Sharad Sathe, veteran vocalist of Gwalior Gharana will be awarded the prestigious ‘Gaanatapaswini Mogubai Kurdikar Puraskar’, while Raya Korgaonkar (Harmonium) and Dayanidhesh Kossambe (Tabla) from Goa will be honoured with the ‘Gaanasaraswati Kishori Amonkar Sangatkar Puraskar’. Abhishek Borkar will be felicitated with the ‘Gaanasaraswati Kishori Amonkar Yuva Puraskar’ instituted this year.

