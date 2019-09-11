Ganeshotsav: Pune police tighten security to ensure peaceful farewell of Bappa

pune

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:05 IST

The Pune police have made elaborate preparations ahead of the last day of Ganesh immersion on September 12.

A total of 10,000 policemen and 28,000 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras will keep an eye on the celebrations that will take place across the city. K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner said, “All necessary security steps have been taken to ensure smooth flow of events on Thursday. The entire police force will be on standby to provide security and assistance to Ganesh mandals and devotees. We urge citizens to assist the police to ensure peaceful conduct of the immersion procession.”

According to the security arrangements, four additional commissioners, 12 deputy commissioners, 27 assistant commissioners, 150 police inspectors, bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), civil volunteers, home guards, former police officials and registered Ganpati volunteers will be on duty.

Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner, Pune said, “Police will be keeping a close watch on violation of noise pollution levels. Necessary instructions have been issued to mandals to adhere to the norms laid down by the court.”

Meeting regarding the same were held with 377 mandals, informed joint commissioner Shisve. The anti-terrorism squad (ATS) personnel have been deployed to keep a watch on foreigners, sensitive locations and installations, hotels and lodges as a part of heightened security measures, added Shisve.

Immersion index 2019. ( ht )

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 16:04 IST