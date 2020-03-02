e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Uruli Devachi landfill ‘shutdown’ has garbage piling up in the city

Uruli Devachi landfill ‘shutdown’ has garbage piling up in the city

pune Updated: Mar 02, 2020 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

There seems to be no solution to Pune’s garbage disposal problems with residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages preventing garbage trucks from dumping waste in the landfill near their villages for the eighth consecutive day on Monday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been struggling to find a place to dispose 400 metric tonnes of garbage, which is the amount disposed of at the two landfills in these areas.

According to civic officials, the open dumping has stopped in the landfill near Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, and claim the 400 metric tonnes of fresh waste is being processed along with bio-mining of 600 metric tonnes of waste, daily.

Post the protest by residents, waste has been collecting in the city. A spot check by HT revealed that piles of waste have been found laying in areas like Aaple Ghar, Ahmednagar road, Ganj peth, Daware chowk, Bhavani peth, Timber market, Raviwar peth and near New English School, Tilak road.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “It is true that we were ordered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stop open dumping, but currently only 400 metric tonnes of waste is being sent to the dumping ground which is processed immediately. Earlier, while all the daily waste which amounts to 1,200 to 1,300 metric tonnes was being dumped at Phursungi, currently only 400 tonnes is being dumped, which is also immediately processed.”

According to Dnyaneshwar Molak, head, PMC solid waste management department, “The 400 metric tonnes of waste is being processed immediately and so we are not adding anything new to the existing waste. In fact, at the waste processing plant in Phursungi, which has a capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes, we are processing 600 metric tonnes of existing waste and 400 metric tonnes of fresh waste on a daily basis.”

top news
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
69-yr-old Italian national in Rajasthan tests positive for coronavirus
69-yr-old Italian national in Rajasthan tests positive for coronavirus
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News