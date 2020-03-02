Uruli Devachi landfill ‘shutdown’ has garbage piling up in the city

pune

There seems to be no solution to Pune’s garbage disposal problems with residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages preventing garbage trucks from dumping waste in the landfill near their villages for the eighth consecutive day on Monday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been struggling to find a place to dispose 400 metric tonnes of garbage, which is the amount disposed of at the two landfills in these areas.

According to civic officials, the open dumping has stopped in the landfill near Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, and claim the 400 metric tonnes of fresh waste is being processed along with bio-mining of 600 metric tonnes of waste, daily.

Post the protest by residents, waste has been collecting in the city. A spot check by HT revealed that piles of waste have been found laying in areas like Aaple Ghar, Ahmednagar road, Ganj peth, Daware chowk, Bhavani peth, Timber market, Raviwar peth and near New English School, Tilak road.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “It is true that we were ordered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stop open dumping, but currently only 400 metric tonnes of waste is being sent to the dumping ground which is processed immediately. Earlier, while all the daily waste which amounts to 1,200 to 1,300 metric tonnes was being dumped at Phursungi, currently only 400 tonnes is being dumped, which is also immediately processed.”

According to Dnyaneshwar Molak, head, PMC solid waste management department, “The 400 metric tonnes of waste is being processed immediately and so we are not adding anything new to the existing waste. In fact, at the waste processing plant in Phursungi, which has a capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes, we are processing 600 metric tonnes of existing waste and 400 metric tonnes of fresh waste on a daily basis.”