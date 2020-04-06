Get up to speed with sprint queen Avantika Narale’s lockdown gameplan in Pune

pune

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:48 IST

Avantika Narale, 100m sprinter

Avantika Narale, city’s sprint queen has not been able to hit the tracks due to the lockdown, but the 17-year old has numerous training drills up her sleeve to make sure the quarantine isn’t hampering her fitness. Narale had missed her training at the Baburao Sanas Ground since March 10, as activities had been suspended at the grounds and the hostel was converted into an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients, even before the lockdown started. Narale practices every evening on normal days under two coaches – Sudhakar Memane and Sanjay Patankar at the ground. The coaches have given Narale a routine to follow during the lockdown at her Wadgaon Sheri residence.

Morning session

My first session of the day starts at 7am. First, I do warm-up exercises and then squats, push-ups, lunges, burpees and various running exercises in the courtyard of her house. The session continues for two hours. Once I finish training, I have a healthy breakfast and rest till lunch is served. I am fond of listening to music and I do that in my free time. Even while participating in tournaments, I take time out after my training, to listen to music, as it is integral part of my routine.

Afternoon session

After lunch, I spend time with my younger brother and we generally play games like ludo and cards. Watching movies on the television set is another thing which I like a lot. I generally prefer to watch old and new Hindi movies. Sometimes, I also take a nap for an hour in the afternoon.

Evening session

I practice from 5pm to 7pm. Jumping, stretching, ABC running drills, climber exercises and different types of running workouts are something I do in the evening. ABC running drills include high knee skips, butt kickers, ankle drill, skipping, high knee running, foreleg extension marching, straight leg running, high knee bounce skips, ankle bounce and bounding. I do all these drills every day and I am in touch with my coaches over the telephone.

After finishing my workout, I prefer to watch videos on Youtube about different types of workouts. The videos help me understand different techniques of training. When I see any new type of drill over the internet, I prefer to discuss it with my coaches, before including it in my routine.

At night, it is family time again and we prefer to play cards and ludo on alternate days.

Gym

I don’t have an everyday gym session even on normal days, so I am not missing the gym much. I have very good drills which help me stay active and fit. The drills are perfect for quarantine days. I miss running on the tracks, but at moment staying home is the best option for all of us. I am praying things become normal soon.

Hobbies

Listening to songs and watching movies.